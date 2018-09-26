'The Conners' adds Juliette Lewis as cast member

David’s back — and this time he’s bringing his “crayon” of a girlfriend with him. TVLine can confirm that Johnny Galecki will reprise his “Roseanne” role of David in ABC’s forthcoming spinoff “The Conners”. Additionally, Juliette Lewis has been tapped to play David’s never-before-seen girlfriend Blue, whom his ex, Darlene, dismissively referred to in last season’s “Roseanne” revival as “a crayon.” The “Conners” stint marks a reunion for onetime “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” siblings Galecki and Lewis.

The two-pronged casting news was leaked Tuesday by Lewis herself on social media. The Oscar-nominated actress — next seen in HBO’s Jennifer Garner-fronted comedy “Camping” — also shared a photo of her and Galecki from set. They duo are set to appear in one episode.

As previously reported, the 10-episode Roseanne Barr-less offshoot will pick up following a “sudden turn of events” (i.e. Roseanne Conner’s death) as “the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”

In addition to Gilbert, returning series regulars include John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara and Jayden Rey. Maya Lynne Robinson, meanwhile, joins the cast as DJ’s wife Geena, replacing Xosha Roquemore. The switch was made for creative reasons.

“The Conners” is scheduled to make its ABC debut on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 8/7c.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.