6 most hated 'Jeopardy!' players ever

They say you shouldn't hate the player, you should hate the game. But some "Jeopardy!" contestants had viewers fuming with their awful answers, strange strategies and bad behavior. Here are the worst "Jeopardy" villains:

1. And Arthur Chu

Arthur Chu became the most-hated “Jeopardy” player ever when he began jumping around the board and using game theory to play the game differently. “Between $10,000 and getting haters on Twitter, the $10,000 is more important to me,” he told Fox News during his run on the show.

2. Dangerous Claire

A seriously disturbed former “Jeopardy” player named Claire Ogilvie was indicted in August for allegedly breaking into the home of Virginia House of Delegates member David Toscano and assaulting his wife, Nancy Tramontin. She appeared on the show back in 1998.

3. Dull Dan Tran

A Boston-based physics major with the name Dan Tran gave viewers what could have been the lamest "Jeopardy" anecdote ever. And, uh, during an open air tour bus tour in Paris, I looked up and said to my friend: ‘Hey, you know, the moon looks pretty bright tonight/today.’ And um, they just turned to me, like, ‘Dan, that’s not the moon, that’s the sun.'” Viewers who managed to stay awake through Tran’s story jumped on social media to slam him for his awful tale.

4. Rich Robert



There are many shows where you can take home enormous cash prizes in just one day. “Jeopardy” isn’t one of those shows—unless you’re Robert Craig. The University of Delaware grad took home $77,000 in just one day, setting a record for the highest one-day winnings on the show and leaving all other Jeopardy contestants green with envy.

5. Arrogant Leonard



Leonard Cooper dressed casually for his appearance on “Teen Jeopardy,” and when it came time for his final round, he had no idea what the answer to the clue was. "On June 6, 1944, he said, 'The eyes of the world are upon you.’” His wagered $0 and replied "Who is some guy in Normandy, but I just won $75,000!" Arrogant? Very. But hey, he did.

6. Forgetful Sandie



In a Final Jeopardy round, the clue was Signs & Symbols, and all three players—including champ Sandie Baker—failed to answer the clue correctly. "Meant to evoke a person with arms outstretched & pointed downward, it was designed in 1958 by Gerald Holtom." The answer? A peace sign… which Baker was WEARING during her appearance on the show. She had two giant peace sign earrings that she seemingly forgot about. Doh.