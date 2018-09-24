Judge Judy on Brett Kavanaugh confirmation: 'They're supposed to listen to evidence'

As the country continues to follow the careening drama of Brett Kavanaugh’s contentious confirmation to the Supreme Court, one of America’s most popular judges, Judge Judy Sheindlin, is weighing in on the matter.

TMZ caught up with the 75-year-old TV personality in Beverly Hills, where its photographer asked for her thoughts on the situation.

As previously reported, President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court was nearing a key vote from the Senate Judiciary Committee when Christine Blasey Ford came forward with allegations saying he forced himself on her during a party in the early 1980s. Kavanaugh has strongly denied the accusations.

'There’s always the hope that reasoned people will listen to both sides of an argument' - Judge Judy

Ford has agreed to testify, as has Kavanaugh, and Judge Judy seems to think that’s the best thing for the wheels of justice to keep spinning.

“One hopes that people wait and don’t rush to judgement and listen to both sides of an argument before they make a decision,” Sheindlin said. “That’s what’s supposed to happen in a fair judicial process.”

She continued: “There’s always the hope that reasoned people will listen to both sides of an argument before they make a judgment call. That’s what people are supposed to do. They’re not supposed to rush to judgment on either side. They’re supposed to listen to evidence and then make a judgment. And if that doesn’t happen, then the end result is not fair.”

However, the popular judge stopped short of saying whether or not she thought either Kavanaugh or Ford are getting a fair deal from Democrats and Republicans.

On Monday, another accuser came forward in an article co-authored by Pulitzer Prize winner Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer from The New Yorker, in which Debbie Ramirez claims Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while they were students at Yale University.

President Trump has voiced his support of his nominee.

“I am with Judge Kavanaugh,” Trump declared. “For people to come out of the woodwork from thirty-six years ago, and thirty years ago, and never mentioned it, all of a sudden it happened … totally political.”