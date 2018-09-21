Rosie O'Donnell calls on senior GOP politicians to retire: 'We don't let the 85 year olds carve the turkey'

Rosie O’Donnell took to Twitter to mock the age of prominent Republicans, calling on Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, to retire – despite lefty leaders being the same age.

“Grassley and hatch - too old - they should be done - come on - at thanksgiving we don't let the 85 year olds carve the turkey #retire,” O’Donnell tweeted.

Hatch, the Senate president pro tempore and third in the presidential line of succession behind Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan, and Grassley are two of the GOP’s most prominent members. Many Hollywood liberals, including O’Donnell, are currently upset that many Republicans continue to support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh amid sexual harassment allegations.

Grassley is 85, while Hatch is 84 years old. But several prominent Democrats are in the same age range. Liberal icons Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Dianne Feinstein are both 85, Maxine Waters is 80, Nancy Pelosi is 78 and Bernie Sanders is a spry 77 years old.

A 2014 Gallup poll showed the average retirement age is 62.

O’Donnell, 56, has a decades-old feud with President Trump and she has been an outspoken critic of his administration. Some of her followers were offended by her call for the older Republicans to retire.

“I hate to bring this up but discriminating against someone because of their age is just as wrong as any other form of discrimination. Their behavior was the same decades ago. Approaching 70 myself, I'll match wits with you any time you'd like,” one user wrote.

“Not cool,” another follower added. “Plenty of 85 year old people are as sharp as ever.”

Just last year, CNN published a story headlined, “The Democratic Party has an age problem,” that noted the ongoing problem with the advanced age of some liberal leaders.

“Democratic leaders across both the legislative and executive branches are generally older than leadership on the other side of the aisle,” CNN’s Ryan Struyk wrote before noting the average age of Democrats on Capitol Hill was 61, while the average Republican was 57.2 years old.