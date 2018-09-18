Roseanne Barr going to Israel to avoid 'The Conners' premiere: 'I don't want to be around'

Roseanne Barr has elaborated a bit on her previously announced plans to move to Israel as soon as “The Conners” premieres on ABC in October.

Speaking on the “Dr. Oz Show” Tuesday, Barr, who is Jewish, was asked about previous claims she made that she would move out of the country to avoid being involved with the show.

“I don’t want to be around, because, you know, I'll get drawn into a negative thing of defending myself, or being angry for being mischaracterized,” she told the host. “You know, I don’t… I want to stay away from it. I want to stay in a joyous, positive, happy place that I've worked my way to again in my life.”

Barr previously appeared on the “Rabbi Shmuley Boteach Podcast” where she announced that she was going to leave the U.S. for Israel when the spinoff to her wildly successful “Roseanne” reboot debuts.

“I’m not going to curse it or bless it,” Barr said of the upcoming spinoff (via People). “I’m staying neutral. That’s what I do. I’m staying neutral. I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone, and I don’t wish good for my enemies. I don’t. I can’t. I just stay neutral. That’s what I gotta do. I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark, and I don’t want to go dark again. I’ve done it. After all, I was married to Tom Arnold.”

Barr was abruptly fired from her role on the ABC sitcom, which was canceled before being retooled as a spinoff that Barr will neither benefit from creatively nor financially. The decision was made after she posted a racist tweet directed at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett in which she compared her to an “ape” and “the muslim brotherhood.”

As for what she plans to do once she’s relocated, Barr opened up to Dr. Oz explaining that she wants to study her Jewish background more.

“I want to be able to learn Hebrew, speak Hebrew fluently, because I read very slow. But I know the letters and I love the letters, but, I want to speak it,” she explained. “And also, I’ve had quite a few teachers over the years that live there and, you know, I want to study.”

The appearance comes just one day after Barr was the butt of many jokes at the 2018 Emmy Awards, where several stars jabbed her for her political rhetoric and the abrupt cancellation of her show.

Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che noted in their opening monologue that shows like “Last Man Standing” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” were rescued from cancellation by other networks.

“Roseanne was canceled by herself, but picked up by white nationalists,” Jost joked.