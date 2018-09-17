Victoria Beckham dancing to Spice Girls song inside London club becomes viral hit

Victoria Beckham busted out her best dance moves when a private members' club in London played a throwback Spice Girls jam.

The fashion icon, 44, returned to her Posh Spice roots on Sunday, dancing to the hit while donning high heels. She later shared videos of herself getting down to the familiar 1997 tune, "Spice Up Your Life."

“Disclaimer: high heels on the sofa at @marksclubmayfair. #startsomethingpriceless @mastercarduk x VB #VBSince08,” she captioned an Instagram video, which has already garnered more than 2.2 million views.

DJ Siobhan Bell also posted footage of Beckham dancing.

“Can’t actually believe @victoriabeckham a living legend ‘SPICE UP YOUR LIFE!’ @vogue thank you @bfatrok @viviennegawley@rokstoneentertainment 😍💖,” Bell wrote.

A party was held at the venue during London Fashion Week to commemorate 10 years of Beckham’s eponymous fashion label, Vogue reports.

The former British pop star's husband, David, helped host the event. And the couple’s eldest son, 19-year-old Brooklyn, was also among those in attendance.