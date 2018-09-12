'Dancing With the Stars' reveals Season 27 cast

After much anticipation, the season 27 cast of "Dancing With the Stars" has finally been revealed!

The all-new lineup of celebrities who will be competing for the coveted mirrorball trophy was announced on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, along with who they'll be teamed up with when the dance competition show kicks off Monday, Sept. 24 on ABC.

Now, ET's breaking down all the pairings and our initial reactions.

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong

We're totally "All Hands on Deck" for this pairing! Fans were already stoked to learn that longtime troupe member Brandon would finally be bumped up to pro this season, but now that he's paired with this powerhouse R&B singer, we simply can't contain our excitement. Expect to see a lot of energy from this duo, as Tinashe already has plenty of dance experience under her belt. Growing up, she trained in various styles, like ballet, tap and jazz.

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess

He's been entertaining fans for years as an on-air radio personality based out of Nashville, Tennessee, but will his performance skills resonate in the ballroom? Because Sharna surprisingly has yet to win a mirrorball, fans will be relying on The Bobby Bones Show host to help her get her hands on the coveted trophy. We're all rooting for you, Bobby!

Grocery Store Joe and Jenna Johnson

From Bachelor in Paradise to the ballroom, and banana hands to jazz hands! We can only hope this reality star has been practicing his dance moves in the supermarket aisles because he's got a lot to live up to. He's paired with last season's reigning mirrorball champ, Jenna, who wowed the crowd week after week for the impressive choreography she created for Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber

It's another gymnast for Sasha! The dance pro finished fourth during season 24 with Simone Biles, but can he place even higher with Mary, who is the first-ever American woman to win the all-around gold medal at the Olympics in 1984? She has since retired from gymnastics, but we know that fierce factor to go for the gold (well, technically silver, in this case) is still in her soul.

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold

NFL players have done remarkably well in past seasons -- with athletes like Rashad Jennings, Emmitt Smith and Hines Ward taking home the top prize! -- and we have no doubt this former outside linebacker and defensive end who played with the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos will have any less luck. Plus, he's in good hands with Lindsay. She won her first mirrorball during season 25 with Jordan Fisher and placed third with another NFL star, Calvin Johnson Jr., two seasons prior.

Juan Pablo di Pace and Cheryl Burke

He's already an actor, singer and director... but now this Fuller House star can add "dancer" to his resume. Interestingly enough, he portrayed Petros in the 2008 movie version of Mamma Mia!, so we have our fingers crossed that his pro partner will choreograph a routine to a medley of songs from the hit rom-com. After all, Cheryl is arguably the "Dancing Queen."

John Schneider and Emma Slater

Yeeeee-Haaa! Best known for his portrayal of Beauregard "Bo" Duke in the action-comedy TV series The Dukes of Hazzard, you know we're going to be in for a real treat with this actor's fun personality. On top of that, Emma loves having fun with costumes, so we have a good feeling we'll see her in a pair of Daisy Dukes at some point to channel the signature high-cut jean shorts made famous by actress Catherine Bach, who played Bo's cousin on the series.

Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko

Brace yourself for plenty of laughs between this duo. Though Gleb typically takes rehearsals seriously, we already know he won't be able to keep a straight face when teaching this comedian how to dance. In addition to Nikki's stand-up work, she also is a podcast and TV host with appearances on networks like Comedy Central and Much.

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten

If anyone will be providing sneak peeks from their rehearsals this season, it will certainly be this all-star team. Alexis is a model and internet celebrity, who currently boasts 12.7 million followers on Instagram. She has no problem showing off for the 'gram, but is she ready to strut her stuff in real life? Guess we'll find out soon!

Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev

Everyone loves a heartwarming backstory on DWTS, and this season, it will come from Danelle, an American alpine skier and Paralympian. At just 13 years old, she was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic eye condition that resulted in total blindness. She began blind skiing in 2000 after being introduced to the sport by her father. It was through blind skiing that she met her husband, Rob, whom she credits as her "best friend, the father of my child, and my eyes on and off the slopes," according to NBC.

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe

The rumors are true! The actress who portrayed the beloved Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter film series has joined the show after all, and we have no doubt she and Keo will work their magic on the dance floor. We have a feeling these two have what it takes to go pretty far in the competition.

Ahead of Wednesday's full cast reveal, GMA previously announced two pairings: Disney Channel star Milo Manheim with Witney Carson, and The Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon with Val Chmerkovskiy.

