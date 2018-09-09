'Shameless' actress Emmy Rossum's departure from Showtime program gets support from co-star Emma Kenney

Emma Kenney is throwing her support behind her “Shameless” co-star, Emmy Rossum, who is leaving the show after the ninth season.

And on Friday, Kenney, who also stars on "Roseanne," took time to express her gratitude to the 31-year-old actress.

“You know, we’re all really close so we all are kind of in the same loop … We’ve had nine amazing seasons with Emmy helping guide the ship and I’m so grateful for that,” Kenney, 18, said when speaking to Us Weekly.

Kenney wasn’t finished with her praise there.

The actress said, “She’s been such a rock and such a focal point of our show and I think she’s brought in so much confidence and given so many people a voice on our set and I’m really grateful for that.”

Kenney shared her prediction for Rossum’s future, too.

“I think that Emmy’s a powerful woman and she’s going to continue doing amazing things in her career and life,” Kenny told the publication. “We support her!”

Kenney isn’t the only “Shameless” cast member to speak about Rossum’s exit: William H. Macy has also weighed in.

'SHAMELESS' ACTRESS EMMY ROSSUM'S DEPARTURE FROM SHOWTIME SERIES WAS EXPECTED SAYS CO STAR WILLIAM H. MACY

“We’ve been expecting it,” Macy told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. “I tell you, when you get to season 9 and you think of [whether] to keep going, it’s daunting. ‘What would my life be post-'Shameless?' And part of it is very frightening and part of it is very exciting.”

He also gave his take on Rossum’s decision.

“She’s young and I think she’s made the right choice,” Macy added. “She’s got another show that she’s an executive producer on, so she’s going right into something and she wants to branch out. Plus, she just got married. I wish her well. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do next.”

The show follows the Gallagher family, with Macy playing the head of the dysfunctional household, Frank, as eldest daughter Fiona finds herself taking on much of the parenting responsibility for her younger siblings, one of which includes Kenney’s character, Debbie.

Rossum called the opportunity to play Fiona a “gift” when she spoke about leaving the show on Facebook Aug. 30, saying the character was a strong woman who never gave up.

'SHAMELESS' STAR EMMY ROSSUM LEAVING THE SHOWTIME SERIES

“Quite simply, the last eight years have been the best of my life,” she shared.

Rossum also expressed her appreciation for her co-workers on the comedy-drama.

“I can say for certain that this cast and crew, who I've been truly honored to work alongside, are world class. I am proud and I’m filled with gratitude,” she wrote.

