Amanda Bynes returns to Twitter for first time in months.

Amanda Bynes is back on social media.

After almost six months since her last tweet, Bynes, 32, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share her first post, a photo of herself sitting alongside "Hairspray" producer, Neil Meron.

"Me and the incomparable producer of Hairspray, as well as many other amazing things," Bynes captioned the picture of the pair. In 2007, Bynes starred in the musical film as Penny Pingleton.

Meron retweeted the post writing: "What a great #reunion @amandabynes I was so happy to see you and share a meal."

Earlier this year, it was reported that Bynes was planning a Hollywood comeback.

At the time, Us Weekly reported that Bynes was looking to make “a triumphant return” to Hollywood after being plagued with a troubled past.

“Amanda is going to be graduating from fashion school this summer,” a source told the magazine in February. “She is doing so well and is very excited about the next chapter of her professional life.”

Bynes last appeared in the 2010 movie "Easy A," in which she played Marianne.