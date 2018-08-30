Ronan Farrow ex-producer says NBC told them to stop reporting Weinstein story

A former NBC News producer who was working with Ronan Farrow on the reporter's investigation of alleged sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein claimed Thursday that an order to stop pursuing the bombshell story came from "the very highest levels at NBC."

In a statement to Fox News, Rich McHugh, who left the network's investigative unit earlier this month, said the order came as he and Farrow were preparing to travel to Los Angeles to interview a woman "with a credible allegation of rape" against Weinstein.

"I was told not to do the interview and ordered to stand down, thus effectively killing the story," McHugh said. "That was unethical, and a massive breach of journalistic integrity."

McHugh's statement came after The New York Times and The Daily Beast published reports with new details of the Weinstein story's life and death at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

In response to McHugh's claim, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim told the Times that McHugh "was never told to stop in the way he's implying." NBC News spokespeople did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Daily Beast report also claimed that NBC News general counsel Susan Weiner made a number of phone calls to Farrow in which she threatened to "smear" him if he continued to report on Weinstein after the network spiked the story.

The Daily Beast also reported that one of Weinstein's attorneys threatened Farrow by stating that NBC News had assured him in writing that Farrow would not use any information he obtained about Weinstein while reporting the story for the network.

Farrow ultimately won a Pulitzer Prize for his reports on sexual misconduct by Weinstein and other powerful men, which ultimately saw the light of day as an article in The New Yorker. He left NBC months ago.

In a statement to Fox News, McHugh said: "NBC has some of the finest journalists in the business- this is not about them. This is about the leadership at NBC."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.

