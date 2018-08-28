Woody Allen to take a break from film industry for the first time in decades

Woody Allen, after decades of churning out at least one movie a year, is taking a long-deserved break.

“A Rainy Day in New York” — Allen’s 48th feature film — wrapped filming in November and is set to be released by Amazon before the end of the year.

Negotiated in 2016 by then-studio head Roy Price, Amazon has a deal with Allen that leaves Amazon on the hook for three more films after “Rainy Day.”

Earlier this year, a Hollywood Reporter article said that Amazon may decide to break the deal even if that means a hefty payout.

And the Woodman, 82, has no movie ready for release in 2019. IMDb lists an “Untitled Woody Allen Project” in pre-production for 2020. But sources say Allen has yet to secure financing for the project.

“Woody loves working. He never takes a vacation. But he will be taking time off this year until he can find a backer,” said one source.

The #MeToo movement, ironically spearheaded by his son Ronan Farrow, has hurt the auteur, who was accused by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, of sexually abusing her 26 years ago. Allen was never formally charged with a crime, although a judge in Allen’s child-custody case against Mia Farrow called Allen’s behavior toward Dylan “grossly inappropriate.”

“Woody always got great actors. Stars would work for scale because it gave them prestige, but with the #MeToo movement, he’s toxic,” one Hollywood producer told me.

Timothée Chalamet, Griffin Newman and Rebecca Hall announced they are donating their wages from “A Rainy Day in New York” to various charities for victims of sexual abuse.

Hall, who also starred in Allen’s “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” said she regretted working for Allen. “My actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Rainy Day” also stars Jude Law, Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning.

Allen had troubles even before #MeToo. “His movies don’t make money,” said my source. “For years, he’s been going from one financier to another. He even went to Europe. But he’s run out of options.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.