K-pop band BTS beats Taylor Swift's YouTube record for most video views in 24 hours

Korean K-Pop band BTS has reached a new milestone. The fan-favorite boy band has broken a new YouTube record previously held by Taylor Swift.

After receiving more than 45 million views in 24 hours, the band's song "Idol," which features Nicki Minaj, beat Swift's record for the video, "Look What You Made Me Do," bumping the singer into second place for the most YouTube video views within 24 hours.

The video for Swift's pop hit came out this time last year and gained about 43.2 million views within 24 hours of its release, according to Sky News.

But leave it to pop sensation BTS to take down Swift's reigning YouTube record. Though "Idol" gained more than 45 million views within 24 hours, currently the video has reached more than 94 million views.

YouTube congratulated the band on their official Twitter account and said, "Congratulations to BTS! 'IDOL' now holds the record for the biggest music video debut in YouTube history, earning over 45 million views in its first 24 hours."

This is the first time the chart-topping boy band has made music history.

In 2017, the band made history when they became the first K-pop group to top the U.S. 200 Billboard chart. The band made history again at the 2017 American Music Awards as they became the first K-pop group to perform on the AMAs stage as well as the first K-pop band to take home an award at the Billboard Music Awards.