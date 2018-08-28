Cardi B apologizes to Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter for 'Housewives' skit

Cardi B has apologized to Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Dr. Bernice King, after her portrayal of Coretta Scott King in a skit titled “Real Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement" received backlash.

"Thank you, @iamcardib, for reaching out to me and apologizing for the skit that aired on @TMZ. I look forward to talking with you soon," Coretta tweeted on Tuesday.

The skit, which aired early Tuesday morning on TMZ, is part of "Wild 'N Out" comedian Rip Michaels' new show, "Off the Rip."

In addition to the 25-year-old singer's portrayel of King, there are also portrayals of Malcolm X’s wife Betty Shabazz, Jesse Jackson’s wife Jacqueline Brown, as well as, Rosa Parks, in the video. Throughout the skit, characters make references to Martin Luther King Jr.’s alleged affairs.

According to Variety, Coretta, who is the youngest child of the late civil rights leader, initially said in a since-deleted tweet that the skit was offensive and badly timed.

"On the 55th anniversary of #IHaveADream, a clip on @TMZ depicts my parents (Cardi B playing my mom) & great women of the CRM in a repulsive, false light. They paid an extraordinary price so people of color can have a platform & this is how you use it. @iamcardib: Let’s talk,” she reportedly wrote.