Bob Newhart says 'Carol Burnett' star Tim Conway is 'receiving the most devoted care'

Bob Newhart is speaking out about his longtime pal Tim Conway, who is reportedly suffering from dementia.

The veteran actor, who said he’s known Conway “for many years,” tweeted on Tuesday morning that he and his wife, 77-year-old Ginnie Newhart, are confident in the quality of their friend’s care.

“To the many fans and friends of Tim Conway,” tweeted the 88-year-old. “We have been best friends with Charlene and Tim for many years and want to assure you that he is receiving the most devoted care. Sincerely, Ginnie and Bob Newhart.”

According to court documents obtained by People Magazine Friday and first reported by The Blast, the 84-year-old’s daughter, Kelly, is asking to be appointed as the conservator of the former “Carol Burnett Show” star and be in charge of his medical treatments.”

“Kelly Conway wants to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support for her dad and cannot make any statements at this moment due to a pending court date,” a rep for the family told Fox News Monday.

Kelly reportedly filed the documents in Los Angeles on Friday, claiming Conway’s wife, Charlene, is “planning to move him out of the excellent skilled nursing facility he is currently at” and instead, place him in one that won’t give him access to “registered nurses at all times and his 24-hour caregiver and speech therapist (to help with swallowing).”

Kelly, 56, added that due to the disorder, which impacts memory and judgment, Conway cannot “properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food and clothing” and is “almost entirely unresponsive.” She hopes to be granted guardianship so she can also administer her father’s medications herself.”

Conway had zero experience when he first embarked on his journey to Hollywood. His first credited role was 1964’s “McHale’s Navy” as Ensign Charles Parker.

He continued working in both film and television before he made his mark in “The Carol Burnett Show” as various beloved characters, including the Oldest Man and Mr. Tudball from 1975 until 1978. He won a Golden Globe Award for “Best Supporting Actor.”

Conway, who was a frequent guest, ultimately became a regular in later seasons by popular demand.

Conway continued acting and even voiced the character of Barnacle Boy on the animated series “Spongebob Squarepants.” He made a special appearance on the second season of “30 Rock,” which earned him an Emmy.

Some of his other TV credits include guest appearances on hit shows, such as “Married…With Children,” “Mad About You,” “Glee” and “Two and a Half Men,” just to name a few.

His last credited role was that of Dorf in the 2016 comedy “Chip and Bernie Save Christmas with Dorf.”

Throughout his reign in entertainment, Conway has won six Emmys.

“My ambition was to be a jockey, but at my weight, even the horses were asking me to get off,” Conway joked on his website. “I have seven children, two grandchildren and a puppy. I have been married since 1984, a record for Hollywood.”