'RHONY's' Bethenny Frankel called a 'bully' for not supporting co-stars' businesses

"Real Housewife" Bethenny Frankel is stirring up drama once again. In the first episode of the "Real Housewives of New York City" reunion special, the Skinnygirl mogul faced backlash from her castmates for not being supportive of the other businesses founded by her Bravo co-stars.

On Wednesday, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill and Dorinda Medley all took their turns calling out Frankel for her hypocrisy when it comes to the reality star saying she is an advocate for women, but seemingly doesn't help to promote her so-called friends' companies.

Singer, who is the founder of her upcoming skincare line, “Ageless by Ramona," was quick to accuse the Skinnygirl founder of not supporting her friends after Frankel decided to skip out on the launch party for Singer's new creation.

But the reality mogul was unfazed by Singer's wrath and defended her reasoning for being less than supportive of her co-star's new line.

“Since the show has begun, there was Tru Renewal, Tre Faith, wine, hair extensions, a restaurant that never existed that she said existed,” Frankel explained, listing some of Singer's previous business ventures. “And currently, Ramona is still looking feverishly for a lab to create these products because they don’t exist yet.”

The Skinnygirl jean founder continued, “Currently, I speak around the country about business to women and I think it is not ethical to pretend to women at home that it’s just so easy to get these hair extensions and these restaurants,” Frankel said. “[Ramona] says she’s a maven of everything and she’s not.”

Radziwil, former best friend of Frankel, then called out the beverage queen on her new denim line and said, “You’re not an expert in jeans!”

Medley quickly chimed in and said to the Skinnygirl deli meat founder, “You’re not an expert in bologna.”

Singer jumped back into the argument and defended her new business venture and explained what became of the others.

“First of all, I put myself through college, unlike Bethenny who had a rich father who put her through college,” she began. “She had her own car, she went to BU — I went to state school. I was a buyer for Macy’s. I’m self-made. At 37 years old, I had over a million in the bank and owned two f—— homes. Two f—— homes! And I kept them both.”

Singer continued, “I had a Pinot Grigio that I was doing for two years, but I was doing so much between the HSN and the Tru Faith jewelry — which I lost because of the divorce. So don’t say anything.”

But at the end of the day, despite the back-and-forth between Singer and Frankel, all the "Ageless" founder seemed to want was some love from her co-star, posing the question: “Why can’t you support me?”

Frankel then explained that Singer had been less than a good friend to her over the years.

“You’ve been terrible to me! You’ve been terrible to me for years Absolutely terrible,” she said recalling their many arguments on the series. “Think about all the things you have said to me. You have only been nasty to me for years.”

Singer disagreed, “I have not been nasty to you. You’re so wrong. You’re the mean girl. You’re the bully.”

The girls then brought up the time Frankel slammed Sonja Morgan for "having a fake business," after the "Housewife" started her own line of alcohol named Tipsy Girl back in Season 8.

“You create animosity with all of us,” Singer said. “You don’t support us. You don’t like to engage us or compliment us. Even in your interviews, you knock each and every one of us. You never say anything positive. And it’s really, really upsetting to all of us. And if we say one little thing negative, you [get upset]. You don’t even see what you do to us. You’re very negative.”

After the verbal beat-down, Frankel admitted that she had been wrong in some ways and apologized to Singer for insulting her upcoming line of skincare.

“I’m sorry what I said to you,” Frankel said. “If your skincare is really happening, I’ve heard it’s not even being formulated yet, if it’s happening then I’m sorry and I congratulate you on that.”

She then revealed to the group the reason why she skipped on out the "Ageless" launch party and said, "I really didn’t want any negativity. I didn’t want to get into any kind of altercation. And I didn’t want to say what you’re not going to want to hear, so I’d rather say nothing. I don’t want to get into a fight. If you would have come and said, ‘Can we just have a conversation … you know, it kind of hurt me’ — I probably would have said, ‘You know what, my bad.’ ”

The "RHONY" Reunion Part 2 airs next Wednesday on Bravo.