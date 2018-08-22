'Flip or Flop' star Christina El Moussa says she 'missed a flight' out of Hawaii before Hurricane Lane

“Flip of Flop” star Christina El Moussa apparently was thrown a bit of a curveball while trying to leave Hawaii ahead of incoming Hurricane Lane.

El Moussa took to Instagram to share her woes, telling followers that “hurricane traffic” was among the reasons she was stuck on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

“First time I have ever missed a flight,” her post said. “Hurricane traffic and a visit to urgent care were the culprits. And with 4 kids in tow. I guess Maui wasn’t ready for us to leave.”

El Moussa was seen in the photo seemingly sitting on the floor of the airport, surrounded by luggage, a car seat and children.

Along with her in Maui is her two kids, as well as her boyfriend, Ant Anstead, and his kids, People reported.

Anstead also shared the image on Instagram, joking that he could “think of worse places to be stranded!”

Hurricane Lane was listed as a Category 4 storm by the National Weather Service’s Central Pacific Hurricane Center in an advisory on Wednesday, and is expected to bring fierce winds and “excessive rainfall,” the agency said.