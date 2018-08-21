Ariana Grande's fiance Pete Davidson wears bracelet with singer's future initials

Pete Davidson is so excited about marrying Ariana Grande, he's already wearing her future initials on his wrist.

The "Saturday Night Live" star stepped out at the MTV VMAs for his red carpet debut with his new fiancee wearing a handmade bracelet with the letters "A, G, and D."

The letters will be Grande's initials when she marries Davidson.

Grande, 25, gushed over her future husband when she accepted the award for best pop music video at the VMAs Monday night.

"Thank you for existing," Grande told Davidson during her acceptance speech.

The lovebirds have yet to set a date for their nuptials.