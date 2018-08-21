Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Couples

Ariana Grande's fiance Pete Davidson wears bracelet with singer's future initials

Sasha Savitsky
By | Fox News
Pete Davidson wears Ariana Grande's future initials on his wrist at the MTV VMAs.

Pete Davidson wears Ariana Grande's future initials on his wrist at the MTV VMAs.  (AP)

Pete Davidson is so excited about marrying Ariana Grande, he's already wearing her future initials on his wrist.

The "Saturday Night Live" star stepped out at the MTV VMAs for his red carpet debut with his new fiancee wearing a handmade bracelet with the letters "A, G, and D."

The letters will be Grande's initials when she marries Davidson.

Grande, 25, gushed over her future husband when she accepted the award for best pop music video at the VMAs Monday night.

Pete Davidson, left, and Ariana Grande kiss as they arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.

 (AP)

"Thank you for existing," Grande told Davidson during her acceptance speech.

The lovebirds have yet to set a date for their nuptials.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.