Disney reveals 'Mulan' star Liu Yifei in character as Chinese warrior

Disney fans awaiting the live-action version of “Mulan” got a taste of what its star, Chinese actress Liu Yifei, looks like in the title role.

“Production has begun on Disney’s live-action #Mulan!” Walt Disney Studios tweeted Monday, while sharing a snap of the 30-year-old actress.

The movie will also feature other international stars, including “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” star Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, a mentor to the warrior.

Chinese actors Gong Li and Jet Li are playing a witch and the Chinese emperor, respectively, according to Variety, which says actor Yoson An is taking on the role of Mulan's love interest Chen Honghui.

Disney previously made a cartoon version of "Mulan," which was released in the U.S. in 1998.

The new movie won’t hit U.S. theaters until March 27, 2020, but fans already have some information regarding the plot.

“Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China,” Disney says, per E!. “ The eldest daughter of an honored warrior, Hua Mulan is spirited, determined and quick on her feet.”

The company adds, “When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever.”