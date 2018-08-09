Macaulay Culkin reveals he turned down 'Big Bang Theory' 3 times

"Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin has recently revealed that he was approached to be on the hit CBS series "The Big Bang Theory" but turned down the offer.

The former child star shared the news that he was approached not once, not twice but three times, to appear on the fan-favorite sitcom. But despite the offer, Culkin said he passed on the opportunity.

“They pursued me for 'The Big Bang Theory,'” Culkin said on the"Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. “And I said no. It was kind of like, the way the pitch was, ‘Alright, these two astrophysicist nerds and a pretty girl lives with them. Yoinks!’ That was the pitch. And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m cool, thanks.’ And then they came back at me again, and I said, ‘No, no, no. Again, flattered, but no.’ Then they came back at me again, and even my manager was like twisting my arm.”

But despite the success of the series, which is now heading into its 12th season, Culkin said he does not regret declining the offer.

“I’d have hundreds of millions of dollars right now if I did that gig,” he said. “At the same time, I’d be bashing my head against the wall.”

And it doesn't seem like the former child actor is in search for more fame. In April, Culkin appeared on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" and admitted that he wasn't a huge fan of the holiday season nor does he like to rewatch his famous film, "Home Alone."

"I definitely don’t [go out]. It’s my season," Culkin said. "It's Macaulay season. I try to go out less and less around that time of year."

He continued, "How can a person look too much like himself? It’s a curse and a blessing. I can get into any restaurant I want without a reservation, but while I’m there everyone’s staring at me."

Culkin also opened up about taking a break from the spotlight to attend high school.

"I was tired of it, to be honest, I did like 14 movies in six years or something like that," he said of his time as a child actor. "I was away from home a lot. I was away from school. I needed something else… It was great to be around people my own age for once… It was the smartest thing I could have possibly done was to take eight years off."

The usually-private star also recalled being given the reigns to his fortune upon turning 18.

"I call it the 'Slip of Paper Meeting.' They kind of put a number on a piece of paper and slide it across the table," he told the talk show host. "I felt like some kid worked really, really hard and I inherited all of his money."