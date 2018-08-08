Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt is trying to 'distract from the fact' he hasn’t paid child support

Just hours after Brad Pitt spoke out against Angelina Jolie's claims that he's avoiding child support payments, the actress is responding to her estranged husband.

In a statement provided to Us Weekly on Wednesday, Jolie's lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean said: “Angelina’s filing of yesterday was both legally appropriate and factually accurate in all respects.

"What has been filed by Brad’s side today is a blatant attempt to obfuscate the truth and distract from the fact that he has not fully met his legal obligations to support the children," the statement concluded.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pitt’s lawyer spoke out against claims Jolie made about him not paying child support and called the accusations manipulative.

According to People, Pitt’s lawyer, Lance Spiegel, filed a court brief in the Superior Court of the State of California on Wednesday in which he addressed claims that he’s not paid “meaningful child support.”

Spiegel reportedly called the claims “unnecessary” and “a thinly veiled effort to manipulate media coverage.”

As previously reported, Jolie filed court documents asking a judge to both finalize their divorce and force Pitt to pay child support for their six children, as well as retroactively pay for what he has allegedly missed as per an informal agreement. The duo married in 2014 after being together since 2003.

Spiegel’s new filing not only denies the claim that he hasn’t paid, but lays out the numbers. Pitt “loaned” Jolie $8 million to help her purchase a house and has since contributed $1.3 million in various bills and other benefits for the children.

Jolie, 43, filed for divorce from Pitt, 54, in September of 2016 citing irreconcilable differences. Since then the split has been very public and at times contentious.

According to E! News, the couple is keen to formally end their marriage, but they are focused on the custody battle above all else. As a result, the process does not seem to be taking big steps forward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.