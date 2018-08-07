Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling's engagement announced in British newspaper

Ellie Goulding fans had to do a double take when they spotted what appeared to be the pop star's wedding announcement in a personal newspaper ad Tuesday.



The Times, a London-based paper, published a formal blurb about Elena Goulding and art dealer Caspar Jopling's engagement.

Fans quickly recognized the name of the bride-to-be, better known as “Ellie.”

“The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands,” the announcement read.

The couple has been in a relationship for about 18 months, according to People.

Jopling, who reportedly works for Sotheby's in New York City, only had kind words for his future wife in a Tuesday Instagram post.

“I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person. No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love,” he shared.

Jopling continued, “There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with. I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future.”

The future groom then thanked family, friends and fans for sharing their well-wishes for a blissful marriage.