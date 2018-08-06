Emmanuelle Chriqui says best friend Jenna Dewan is 'doing great' following star's divorce from Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan is taking her post-divorce life in stride and is leaning on her best friend, “Entourage” alum Emmanuelle Chriqui.

“She’s amazing. She’s a force of nature and she’s doing great under the circumstances,” Chriqui told reporters at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“We hang out and have the best time. We could be on the couch doing whatever and killing ourselves with laughter. That’s the nature of her and I,” Chriqui shared.

Dewan, 37, detailed her public divorce from ex-husband Channing Tatum last month in a Women’s Health article saying she felt like she had been on a “wave of growth” since her split from the “Magic Mike” actor.

“It does look different ... and I really think we’ll get used to that,” she told the outlet.

The “World of Dance” host also delved into the heart of her separation from Tatum and acknowledged that their relationship simply transformed.

“It’s OK for a relationship to change into a new form that is actually better for both people involved, and I think that’s maybe what shocked everyone so much—that it can be a positive thing,” she insisted. “That was ultimately what happened with us.”

Tatum and Dewan share a 5-year-old daughter named Everly. They met on the set of their hit 2006 movie "Step Up," a dance movie in which the duo played high school students who came from different lifestyles but fell in love with one another.

After nine years together, the pair announced their decision to "lovingly" separate as a couple on April 2.

Since the split, Dewan has been focusing on herself, specifically her "needs and wants as a woman."

“I think everyone wants to hold on to what’s in front of them, but when you open your mind, saying, ‘I want what’s best for myself and my daughter,’ you have to be okay with however that looks," she said.

Fox News’ Zoe Szathmary contributed to this report.