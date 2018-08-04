Rapper Iggy Azalea poses nude to promote new music

Iggy Azalea is baring all in a new series of promotional photos for her new EP, "Survive the Summer."

The 28-year-old rapper, who is known for her collection of racy social media photos, shared new images of herself sans clothing.

In the "Survive the Summer"-themed images, the singer stands in the middle of a dark tennis court wearing nothing but neon pumps and a matching Prada bag, which she cleverly places in front of the lower half of body.

Azalea captioned the first images of her photo series, "S.T.S is out ahhhhhhh!!!!!! "

And the caption on her last image read, "Haters can’t stand me but they love me at the bank."

The "Fancy" singer's new photos come just a few days after the star turned heads in a sexy, barely-there bikini photoshoot.

Azalea shared three photos on her Instagram account of herself modeling her new BODY! brand string bikini. The photos featured different sultry angles of the model's orange swimwear.

But in addition to updating her social media pages and promoting her new EP, the star recently spoke out about her friend and fellow singer Demi Lovato, who recently suffered from an apparent drug overdose and has been hospitalized for the past 10 days.

BODY! Suit by @soooraven ! A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jul 30, 2018 at 7:30pm PDT

Azalea confessed to ET in July that she was aware that the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer had relapsed before the release of the raw single “Sober.”

“I had known about it, as a close friend. So I had really wanted for her to be the one to tell people that," the rapper said. "And I worried a lot, as her friend, that something was going to leak or somebody would somehow take that and use it negatively against her, or to make her seem like she’s got a secret. It’s not my business to say to my friend, ‘You need to fess up,’ but as a friend, you worry and you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, my friend, she has this thing that people can use against her and I really want her to own it.’ And she did!”

Following her hospital stay, Lovato will reportedly enter a rehab center.