Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom turns down 'Big Brother UK' offer

Lamar Odom has turned down a massive payday to appear on “Celebrity Big Brother” and spill secrets from his relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

The former NBA player, 38, was lined up to star in the reality show that has a retribution theme this year – after he confessed to having “multiple affairs” behind ex-wife Khloé’s back.

A TV source said: “Bosses were really keen on signing Lamar as their star contestant for this year’s line-up.

“The upcoming series is all about celebrities facing their demons and there’s no better character than Lamar in terms of someone who’s gone through a journey of redemption.

“He had a massively successful career as a sportsman and a beautiful wife but it all came crashing down due to his infidelities and drug and drink addictions.

“Lamar was offered a huge fee to take part in the series – but eventually turned down the opportunity.”

In 2015 Lamar came close to death after he was found unconscious at a brothelfollowing a drugs binge.Khloe, who divorced Lamar in 2016, said making medical decisions for her ex while he was in a coma was the most emotionally stressful time of her life.

Speaking in 2015 she said: “They told me he had four hours. It’s a horrible call to get.

“Having to run these tests or make medical decisions, it’s terrifying.”

Lamar made a miraculous recovery and later admitted to being unfaithful on Khloe, who’s now in a relationship with Tristan Thompson.

In an interview last year he said: “When I became Khloe Kardashian’s man and on TV, it made me look more enticing.

“That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d*** in my pants.”

Last year’s Khloe best pal Malika Haqq appeared on the reality series but refrained from telling secrets about The Kardashians.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.