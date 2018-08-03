Jessica Lange to return to 'American Horror Story' for 'Apocalypse' installment

Get ready "American Horror Story" fans because Jessica Lange is set to return to the series.

Three years after the Emmy award-winning actress said she was "done" with the show, Sarah Paulson revealed on Friday that Lange, 69, will appear in the "Apocalypse" installment.

"I do have the great pleasure of letting you all know that, yes, she will be back," Paulson told reporters during the 2018 Television Critics Associations’ Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"Jessica will be returning as Constance [Langdon] in an episode that I'm going to direct," the star shared, adding that viewers will get to see Lange in episode six of the anthology horror series, which premieres on September 12.

According to Executive Producer Alexis Martin Woodall, this season "the story begins with the end of the world and then our world begins."

"It starts in the real world," she continued. "It’s very tangible and it’s a familiar character... If the apocalypse is the launching point, if that's what launches it, well then, what’s the fantasy of what happens next? If we’re still here then the world didn’t completely end."

Along with Lange, Paulson, 43, will reprise her roles as Cordelia Foxx from "Coven" and Billie Dean from "Murder House," in addition to playing a new character named Venable.

Also starring in the installment will be Kathy Bates as Miss Meade, Leslie Grossman as Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt, Billie Lourd as Mallory, Adina Porter as Dinah Stevens, and Emma Roberts will reprise her "Coven" role as Madison Montgomery.