Kim Kardashian West reveals she was naked when Donald Trump called her, says she has nothing bad to say about him

Kim Kardashian-West appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday night where she discussed her recent campaign to see Alice Johnson released from prison. She revealed that she was in a bit of a state of nature when President Donald Trump called her to inform her that he’d commuted Johnson’s sentence.

“I knew there was only one person in power that could make this change and get this woman out of prison that was serving a life sentence, so I went for it,” Kardashian-West told the late-night host.

As previously reported, Kardashian-West took up Johnson’s cause after reading about her online. The 63 year old was a nonviolent drug offender who was serving a life sentence. The reality star’s zeal to see Johnson freed took her all the way to the Oval Office where she personally convinced Trump to commute the sentence.

"He called me," she recounted. "I was at a Steven Klein photoshoot. And if anyone knows who he is, it's pretty much a nude shoot. So, I'm naked, and my phone rings and I'm all glammed up."

She recalled frantically looking for a robe to wear while she had her brief chat with the president.

“Did the president know you were just in a robe and nothing else?” Kimmel asked. “Because he probably would have released the whole prison if you told him.”

Kardashian then recalled how grateful she was to then be the person to deliver the news to Johnson that she would be released from prison.

"I'm very grateful, I'm very hopeful more good things will come out of our meeting," she said of meeting Trump.

Kardashian says she’ll continue to fight for prison reform, especially now that she has the ear of the president. However, when pressed about her political leanings, she was honest in that she doesn’t support many of the republican president’s policies. Kimmel then asked about her husband, Kanye West, who recently tweeted his support of Donald Trump.

“To make it clear, [when Kanye] would talk about it and we would talk policies, he doesn’t necessarily agree with his policies. He likes, kind of, just his personality and how he made it to be president when everybody really underestimated him,” she said of her husband. “He’s not political so he doesn’t really dig deep into what’s going on.”

She concluded: “I have nothing bad to say about the president, he’s done something amazing. So, I’m very focused.”