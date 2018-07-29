Michael Douglas on becoming a first-time grandfather and aging in Hollywood: 'I don't like the lack of stamina'

Michael Douglas’ riveting career is long in the tooth, but the "Ant-Man and the Wasp" actor promises he’s still got many more years of performing in his future.

The Academy award-winner spoke candidly to reporters on Sunday at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton about his new Netflix original comedy “The Kominsky Method,” dealing with aging in Hollywood and becoming a first-time grandfather.

“I think I’ve enjoyed being more comfortable with myself and liking myself more – and not being quite as self-critical,” Douglas told reporters about the pros and cons of growing older. “And, I don’t like the lack of stamina. The stamina you used to take for granted, and now you’re hoping for more.”

Earlier in a panel discussion, Douglas shared that one of the reasons why he loves Lorre's new project, which focuses on a once famed star turned acting coach, is simply because "Chuck finds aging a humorous process."

Teased Lorre: “We talk a lot about prostates on the show."

Douglas, whose long list of roles are easily distinguishable both in television and film, also noted that his acting methods have evolved over the years as the climate shifts towards streaming and on-demand content.

“Someone gave me the terrible advice early on that the camera can tell when you’re lying. So, in the early part in my career I was completely a method actor,” he recalled.

“It was always about scraping down the makeup and being raw. And, then one day I realized, during 'Fatal Attractions': 'Wait a minute, I lie every day. We all lie – I mean acting is about lying.' And once I sort of accepted that I realized I can say anything. I can say anything I want to. It’s all lying."

Career aside, the 73-year-old spoke with enthusiasm when asked about becoming a grandparent, but admitted that the feeling isn’t as large as he anticipated due to the fact that his daughter still lives at home.

“It’s great. I mean, not as much as I had hoped because I still got a kid in the house,” he told reporters in a follow-up interview. “I think you appreciate being a grandparent when everyone is out of the house and it’s empty-nest syndrome, but I still have my daughter with me.”

“The Kominsky Method” is set to premiere on Netflix on Nov. 16.