Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ reaction to daughter’s voice at Taylor Swift concert is priceless

A-listers Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were “swift” to celebrate a special moment over the weekend in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The couple took time Saturday to attend a Taylor Swift gig -- which featured audio of their firstborn child James, People reports.

The young girl says the word “gorgeous” on the Swift track of the same name - and her parents quickly responded to the familiar sound at Gillette Stadium.

Videos of the moment have been posted on Twitter, where they have racked up thousands of views.

“THIS IS THE CUTEST THING EVER. THEIR REACTION AFTER HEARING THEIR DAUGHTER VOICE. IM DYING. #blakelively #ryanreynolds #TaylorSwift #GigiHadid,” one Twitter user wrote.

Swift reportedly credited the youngster for her appearance on the track in a booklet for her 2017 album “Reputation.”

“Baby intro voice by James Reynolds,” it says, per Us Weekly.

Other clips posted on social media show the couple next to Gigi Hadid at the gig. People reports the supermodel joined them in the VIP area.

Swift is due to next perform on August 4 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.