Prince Harry, Elton John honor Princess Diana's legacy with AIDS conference

Making his mom proud!

Prince Harry got up bright and early on Tuesday morning for the second day of the AIDS Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The 33-year-old Duke of Sussex addressed the crowd at the event, praising the work of his longtime family friend, Sir Elton John, who previously worked with Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, to shed a light on AIDS awareness and prevention.

“I am honored to be sharing the stage with someone who has always put people at the center of his work -- Sir Elton John,” he said during his speech. “For over a quarter century, Elton has worked tirelessly to fund research and services in communities around the world.

"And today, he has come to Amsterdam to announce his latest endeavor -- a billion dollar global partnership to break the cycle of male transmission of HIV, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.”

Harry then embraced Elton while on stage. This isn’t the first time Harry has lent his voice to AIDS awareness. In July 2016, he spoke at another AIDS Conference in South Africa, specifically calling out Diana’s work in the field.

“When my mother held the hand of a man dying of AIDS in an East London hospital, no one would have imagined that just over a quarter of a century later, treatment would exist that could see HIV-positive people live full, healthy, loving lives,” he said at the time.

Harry’s also been publicly tested for HIV several times to help end the stigma surround the disease.

This week’s conferences marks a now-rare solo appearance for Harry, who has been spending most of his time with his new bride, Meghan Markle.

Tuesday's event also comes just months after Elton performed at Harry and Meghan’s wedding reception in Windsor, England. Prior to the reception, a source told ET that the 71-year-old singer had planned to pay tribute to the groom's mother, and approved of his 36-year-old wife.

"Elton thoroughly approves of Meghan and feels they are a perfect couple and very in love," said the source. "Elton thinks Diana would be proud and would love Meghan."