First trailer for Julia Robert's new series 'Homecoming' drops

The first teaser for Julia Roberts' highly anticipated Amazon Prime series is finally here.

Amazon Studios released the first footage of upcoming psychological thriller "Homecoming," starring the 50-year-old Oscar winner, and announced the drama's premiere date during its San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday.

The 50-second clip shows shots of various rooms, including an office, kitchen, bedroom and hallway, before it reaches Roberts sitting in a plush chair. The actress rocks a short bob with bangs and wears a forest-green dress with a black blazer and heels.

Based on the podcast of the same name, "Homecoming" follows Roberts as Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life.

One of her patients is Walter Cruz (Stephan James), a soldier eager to begin the next chapter of his life. Overseeing Heidi and the facility is Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale), an ambitious company man whose manic demands point to questionable motives.

"Homecoming" kicks off four years after Heidi leaves her job, beginning a new life, living with her mom (Sissy Spacek) and working as a small-town waitress when a Department of Defense auditor (Shea Whigham) asks questions about why she left Homecoming in the first place. Heidi soon realizes there may be a whole other story behind the one she's telling herself. Jeremy Allen White, Alex Karpovskyand Dermot Mulroney also star in the series, created by "Mr. Robot's" Sam Esmail.

"Homecoming" premieres Friday, Nov. 2 on Amazon Prime.

