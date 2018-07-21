'Blackish' star Anthony Anderson investigated by the LAPD for assault allegations

Anthony Anderson is currently under criminal investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

A spokesperson for the LAPD confirms to ET on Friday that they received a crime report against the "Black-ish" star, and that a criminal investigation is underway. No other details were available.

According to The Blast, who was first to break the news, Anderson is accused of allegedly assaulting a woman last year after she catered one of his events. Sources tell the site that the woman met with Anderson a second time after the event to talk about future opportunities with the actor when the alleged assault occurred. The specific details regarding the alleged incident are currently unclear.

A spokesperson for Anderson denies the claim and tells ET, "It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false. The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim."

Earlier this month, Anderson received his fourth Emmy nomination for his role in the ABC sitcom. He is also set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this year.

