Bristol Palin joining MTV reality series 'Teen Mom OG': report

Bristol Palin is reportedly joining MTV's reality series "Teen Mom OG."

TMZ revealed Thursday the daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin will join Season 8 of the hit show, which airs this fall.

A rep for the 27-year-old had no comment when reached by Fox News. Reps for MTV did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The outlet reports that Palin is set to star alongside cast members Amber Portwood, MacKenzie McKee, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell, and will ultimately replace Farrah Abraham on the show.

Last year, Abraham claimed that Viacom, the parent company that owns MTV, fired her from the series because she took part in “adult promotions and activities."

"Teen Mom OG," which has been on the air since 2009, is a spin-off of the network's "16 & Pregnant" and documents the moms' everyday lives as they raise their children.

Palin is a mother of three. She shares daughters Sailor Grace, 2, and Atlee Bay, 14 months, with husband, Dakota Meyer.

However, the couple, who have been married since 2016, reportedly split up earlier this year.

Palin also welcomed now 9-year-old, son Tripp, with ex Levi Johnson when she was 17.

This isn't the first time Palin has appeared on reality television.

Palin first starred on her mother's TLC series "Sarah Palin's Alaska" in 2010, followed by her 2012 Lifetime show "Bristol Palin: Life's a Tripp." She was also on Seasons 11 and 15 of "Dancing with the Stars."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.