Andy Dick pleads not guilty to sexual battery: report

Andy Dick pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor sexual battery on Wednesday.

Dick, 52, was not present in court for the hearing, The Blast reported.

The troubled comedian was accused of groping a woman’s buttocks and making lewd comments to her on a Los Angeles sidewalk in April.

Dick was also accused of groping cast and crewmembers on the set of an indie film last October, but he denied all claims, quipping, “I didn’t grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing — I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people.”

He was ultimately fired from the movie.

In March, Dick’s wife, Lena Sved, obtained a temporary restraining order against him following two incidents involving an allegedly intoxicated Dick; Dick was ordered to stay away from Sved and their two children, Jacob and Meg.

Earlier this month, footage resurfaced of Dick touching Ivanka Trump‘s legs in 2007.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.