Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx spotted on dinner date in NYC

Despite rumors of a possible breakup, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes seem to be going strong, hitting the town in New York City on Monday evening for a dinner date.

The pair were spotted pulling up to the trendy TAO restaurant in Midtown for dinner on Monday. Upon arrival, Foxx could be seen acting the perfect gentleman, walking around the black SUV the pair arrived in to give Holmes his hand. The romantic night out comes amid rumors that the elusive couple -- who have never publicly acknowledged their relationship -- may have broken up.

Katie Holmes Wears a White T-Shirt and Makes It Look So Chic

A source recently told ET that rumos of a split are false and that the couple are just "still very, very private. You’re not going to hear or see every time they’re together because they don’t flaunt their relationship in public.”

Foxx, 50, and Holmes, 39, have kept their relationship extremely low profile for years. They were first romantically linked back in 2013 -- a year after Holmes' divorce from Tom Cruise -- when they were spotted dancing together onstage at the 4th Annual Apollo in the Hamptons Benefit. Foxx publicly denied their relationship at the time, but evidence began to pile up over the years, whether it was a photo of the pair holding hands in his music studio, a quick dinner date in New York City or a romantic stroll on the beach in Malibu.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Twin in Floral Ahead of Paris Fashion Week

The couple got slightly less shy this year, making a rare public appearance together at the Clive Davis and the Recording Academy’s Pre-GRAMMY Gala in New York City.

But, true to form, Foxx, just one month later, yanked off his headset at a celebrity basketball game and abruptly ended an interview when asked about Holmes.

Jamie Foxx Reminds Everyone What an Incredible Voice He Has at the BET Awards -- Watch!