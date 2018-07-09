Brock Lesnar confronts UFC champion in octagon, Dana White vows big title fight

Brock Lesnar made a surprise return to the UFC octagon Saturday night, confronting newly crowned heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and prompting UFC president Dana White to speak out about the moment.



Cormier knocked out Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in Las Vegas. Miocic was the longest-reigning heavyweight champion in UFC history, according to ESPN. Cormier called out Lesnar after the fight and the current WWE champion got into the octagon and the two competitors met face-to-face.

“There's a guy I've known for a long time,” Cormier said. “He's a wrestler. He's an All-American. He's a former UFC champion. I never thought I would fight him -- but Brock Lesnar, get you’re a-- in here!”

Lesnar got into the cage, shoved Cormier in the chest and said, “DC, I'm coming for you, motherf---er.”

UFC president Dana White addressed the confrontation after the event was over. White confirmed that Lesnar is coming back to the UFC next year and that he’d get a chance to face Cormier.

“We're definitely going to make that fight,” White said.

Cormier expects to fight Lesnar in March. He plans to retire after his big-money bout, having vowed to quit mixed martial arts after turning 40.

Lesnar hasn’t won a fight in UFC that wasn’t overturned since 2010. In July 2016, he defeated Mark Hunt by unanimous decision but the result was overturned when it was revealed that Lesnar failed multiple drug tests.

White said Lesnar was “free and clear” to compete in UFC again.

Lesnar is also still under contract with WWE and is the promotion’s universal champion. WWE is expected to address the situation on “Monday Night Raw,” according to Cage Side Seats.