Michael Douglas says 'Ant Man & Wasp' is a feel-good blessing in 'divisive' times

Michael Douglas is looking forward to fans seeing the new “Ant-Man and the Wasp” action flick starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and himself for reasons other than what you’d expect.

The two-time Academy Award-winner wants people to break away from their daily practices and distract themselves from the world, even if it's just for a few hours.

“Being in a movie like this is universally loved and appreciated in a time where our globe is disintegrating and getting so divisive and all of this -- to have people around the world you know, love a movie, it really makes me happy to be a part of this industry,” Douglas told Fox News.

The 73-year-old “Wall Street” actor also couldn’t help but be amazed at the level of creativity and technology that went into producing a film of the magnitude of “Ant-Man.”

“I’ve never done a green screen CGI movie before the last one in my life,” Douglas said laughing. “I’ve got a whole new appreciation about acting when there’s nothing there, you know.”

“[I’m] realizing now that I took it for granted, but I’ve had a few scenes in this one where I’m going into the Quantum Realm.” Douglas animated his point by shaking his body, acting out his response how he did on green screen.

Douglas continued, “There’s nothing here. So I said, wow, these guys have a new respect. This is really good acting, and I think it’s great because, although I’ve been able to get two or three or four in my career, you can never get enough comedy.”

Douglas also pointed out that he was able to fulfill a life-long dream of sorts by working alongside Michelle Pfeiffer on the film.

“That was on my bucket list. I mean, to work with Michelle Pfeiffer -- I didn’t anticipate that we could work together,” he said. “it looked like we worked together 40 years ago, but I was a happy camper. I can cross that one off.”