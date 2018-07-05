Khloe Kardashian flaunts post-baby body

Looking fit on the Fourth!

Khloe Kardashian celebrated the 4th of July with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and their pals at an outdoor barbecue at her house. The new mom showed off her curves at the event in a spandex neon orange Yeezy one-piece bodysuit.

Posting a photo of herself crouching in the sexy look to Instagram, KoKo captioned the photo, “Mom’s Home!! Yeezy Season 7.”

Khloe’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, commented on the post, “Damn KOKO!!!!!”

Though Kim was out of town while Khloe had her bash, that didn’t stop the "Revenge Body" star from going all out on the party prep.

“Getting set up. The barbecue area’s finally done. It’s coming out great!” Khloe said in one Snapchat video. “Still setting up.”

She also hired a talented team to serve up some tasty food to her guests.

“My beautiful and talented Chef K is in charge of our whole Fourth party, she’s awesome!” she said in another clip.

Khloe also filmed her man, Tristan, giving a birthday toast to his agent at the event and presenting him with an American flag cake.

Khloe has been hard at work getting her body back after giving birth to the couple’s daughter, True Thompson, in April. She’s also been candid about her weight-loss journey.

Earlier this week, Khloe responded on Twitter to a recent bikini video taken of her by her sister, Kendall Jenner.

“I’m just seeing that Kendall posted a video of me in a bikini… Thank God she knows her angles LOL cuz I do not look like I did in that video. LOL laying down is a game change. I had an hour to hang with Kenny while True was napping.”