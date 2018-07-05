Expand / Collapse search
Idris Elba to play the villain in the 'Fast and Furious' spin off featuring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham

Idris Elba will play the villain in the upcoming 'Fast and Furious' spinoff.

Idris Elba will play the villain in the upcoming 'Fast and Furious' spinoff.  (Reuters)

After making a splash in “Avengers: Infinity War” Idris Elba has found a new action franchise to be a part of. Multiple reports confirm that the star will play the villain in the upcoming “Fast and Furious” spinoff centered on Dwayne “The Rock Johnson” and Jason Statham.

According to Deadline, the Elba will square off against characters Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, played by Johnson and Statham respectively. “Deadpool 2” director David Leitch is reportedly on board to direct a script written by franchise regular Chris Morgan. Unfortunately, there’s almost no plot details available for the film other than the fact that it will be a spinoff to the franchise that controversially pushed the ninth installment back.

Cast member Dwayne Johnson poses at the premiere for the movie "Rampage" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - RC1D361EE270

Reuters  (Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will appear in a spinoff movie as his character Luke Hobbs.)

Elba, who was last seen playing Heimdall in “Avengers: infinity War” is slated to lead Season 5 of his hit show “Luther” and is currently in production for the NEtflix comedy series “Turn Up Charlie,” which he created and is expected to star in, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Actor Jason Statham poses for photographers as he arrives for the world premiere of "Hummingbird", at Leicester Square in central London June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) - LM1E96H1F9401

Reuters  (Jason Statham will reprise his role as Deckard Shaw in a new 'Fast and Furious' spinoff movie.)

As previously reported, the existence of the Hobbs and Shaw spinoff film caused a stir among the cast of the flagship franchise, with Vin Diesel reportedly in a feud with Johnson over it. Tyrese Gibson, who plays Roman Pearce, previously announced that he wouldn’t want to be in a ninth feature film if Johnson was in it.