Blake Shelton calls himself 'a stalker' after seeing Gwen Stefani's Vegas show three times

Blake Shelton knows how to show his girlfriend he cares.

The 42-year-old country crooner took to Twitter on Monday to share what makes him a dedicated boyfriend to Gwen Stefani, who just began her Las Vegas residency last week.

“So far @gwenstefani has performed 3 shows in Las Vegas. I have been to 3... #stalker,” Shelton quipped.

The pair, who have been together since 2015 after meeting on The Voice, are not shy about expressing their love for each other on social media.

To celebrate her first show, the “Hollaback Girl” singer shared some sweet moments with her beau, including kissing pics and a bouquet with a sweet note that Shelton sent ahead of his girlfriend's first show.

ET caught up with Stefani following her inaugural Vegas performance, and she chatted all about her relationship, including what Shelton knew about the show before he saw it.

“He’s, like, my bestie,” Stefani told ET’s Keltie Knight of her guy. “So, of course he’s seen everything as its been going and just bouncing off of him and stuff like that.”

Though Shelton knew a lot about 48-year-old pop star's show going in, the final moments — where she struts on stage in a tiny cowgirl outfit — were a surprise to him. The former No Doubt member even called wearing the outfit in front of Shelton “a fantasy” while she was on stage.

While the two are clearly smitten, Stefani admits she still has no immediate plans to move into the married phase. “I don’t know! I don’t have a future,” she said of a marriage timeline. “All I know is that I have a lot to look forward to.”