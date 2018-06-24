'Return of the Jedi' blaster used by Han Solo is sold at auction

Was the force with Ripley’s Believe It Or Not?

The company on Saturday bought a blaster used by the “Star Wars” character Han Solo for $550,000 over the weekend in Las Vegas, Julien’s Auctions said.

The weapon came from the 1983 sci-flick “Return of the Jedi,” in which Harrison Ford played Solo.

“This is believed to be one of four hero Han Solo blasters made for and used in Return of the Jedi,” the auction house explained, adding that one of the four fired blanks, and the other three didn't fire at all.

The company referred to production records when it said the item “appears to be one of two 'non-firing' versions made for and used in 'Return of the Jedi' by the US production.”

The weapon -- the top-selling item at the Hollywood Legends auction -- was part of a collection from the U.S. art director on the film, James L. Schoppe.

An Imperial Scout Trooper Blaster from the movie sold for $90,625, and an Ewok axe went for $11,250. Both were part of Schoppe’s collection.

The auction took place at the Planet Hollywood casino-resort.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.