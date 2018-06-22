Kim Kardashian returns to Paris for the first time since 2016 robbery

Kim Kardashian made her grand return to Paris nearly two years after she was robbed at gunpoint there.

She and husband Kanye West traveled to the City of Light for Paris Fashion Week, where the couple was photographed on Thursday making their way to the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer show.

“Thank you Paris for the emotional trip back!” she tweeted on Thursday. “I couldn’t have come for a better reason.”

Kardashian was staying in an apartment at the Hôtel de Pourtalès in October 2016 when masked thieves made off with nearly $10 million in jewels, including her massive $4 million diamond engagement ring. She was left tied up and gagged in a bathtub as the robbers got away with her gems.

Three months later, French police charged 10 people in the heist. In April 2018, another suspect was collared.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star previously said she was “meant” to get robbed because the experience taught her to be less materialistic and flashy.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.