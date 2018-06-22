Joshua Kushner's girlfriend Karlie Kloss blasted for urging fans to contact politicians

Model Karlie Kloss, who is dating Jared Kushner’s brother, is being roasted online for urging her fans to call politicians to support a bill that would keep immigrant families together — rather than picking up the phone and calling President Trump’s senior adviser herself.

“Politicizing the lives of these defenseless children is heartless. We have to be the voices for these kids, and I support anyone standing up to do right by them,” the 25-year-old tweeted on Wednesdayabout the Keep Families Together Act. “Call your congressperson RIGHT NOW and support the bill, US – S 3036. Speak up. #KeepFamiliesTogether.”

Kloss has been in a longtime relationship with Kushner’s younger brother, Joshua, 33, and critics were quick to pounce.

“Isn’t your boyfriend’s brother Jared Kushner? Why don’t you pick up your phone and call Jared,” @madd_mahdi replied.

Another person, @cheezpaper, tweeted at her, “You pick your phone! You’re closer to ending this nightmare than most of us #calljared #callivanka”

@MaggieH25 urged, “Tell your bestie Ivanka!!!”

In 2016, Joshua’s spokesman told Esquire that, as a lifelong Democrat, he would not be voting for Trump.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.