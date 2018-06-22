Fergie talks about her 'gifted' body, dishes on co-parenting with Josh Duhamel and 'The Four'

Fergie has seen success throughout her music career and most recently as the host of Fox’s talent show “The Four.” The 43-year-old has been known to showcase some eye-popping looks, and she's used to drawing attention wherever she goes.

She told Fox News she hasn't had to work that hard to maintain her killer physique.

She said her secret is “a lot of vegan meals and working out constantly."

"I’ve always been gifted in the body area, but I always make it a point and make the time to get a good workout in wherever I am,” she added.

In her current role, she sports some of the flashiest outfits on “The Four” stage.

“Well, it’s all about serving looks, if you will,” the star told Fox News about her iconic wardrobe selections. “And, this year I think I’m just doing a lot of a mixture of things. A power suit one week, a kind of baggy jersey another week, a little form-fitted dress a different week...”

She added that she loves how her energy and mannerisms have translated to social media. On the show, she's developed a signature spin, which she said was a spur-of-the-moment move.

“That just came as an improv. It was just a natural thing and sometimes I get a little excited about things and body movements happen,” she said, laughing. “But that was where the spin originated from. It wasn’t in the script, it was just me getting very excited about the guests and seeing big circles on the floor. And you want to just do a spin, come on! Let your body feel it – get into it!”

Prior to her sucess on "The Four," Fergie was already a household name. She began her career as a child actress, voicing Sally in "Charlie Brown," and she said her humble upbringing and work ethic have driven her success.



“It was just really coming from Hacienda Heights and having to work for every penny that I’ve ever gotten, and having to work since I was a child. I actually wanted to, but just always having that drive to really work hard and earning every cent that you get – then being appreciative of it, and having that gratitude every step of the way.”

The former “Black Eyed Peas” vocalist has been able to tactfully navigate the music business and transition into a career in television.

“The Dutchess” singer explained to Fox News how she has managed to deal with her success and remain true to herself.

“Having success every level of the way, each time it felt like another smile inside of myself, and another kind of exhale,” she said. “Like, 'wow, I can retire my mom,' and 'wow, I can build my dad a house.' Just different things that I can help out with and with the family.”

She continued: “It was like, now I can actually buy a coat and not feel guilty about it, you know it was different things. Whereas, with my family and having them benefit from it as well as myself – and to know, wow, I can actually put some money away and have a child one day and have some money for that.”

Fergie’s family life took priority over her music career for the better part of a decade as she was married to actor Josh Duhamel for eight years until the power couple announced their split in 2017.

The stars share a son, Axl Jack, 4, and despite their divorce, Fergie raved about her son’s love for his father and the ease of co-parenting with the “Transformers” star.

“Josh makes it really easy for all of us to spend time with Axl, and Axl loves his dad so, so much."