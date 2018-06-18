Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift struggling to fill stadiums while on tour in the UK, report says

By Howell Davies | The Sun
Taylor Swift is struggling to fill stadiums on her U.K. tour.

The superstar has spent millions of dollars on an elaborate set with top special effects and dozens of dancers, The Sun reports.

But fans have been put off by pricey tickets and poor album reviews.

Swift, 28, sold just 38,000 out of 56,000 tickets for her opening night in Manchester last weekend.

And her two dates at London’s Wembley Stadium next week are expected to feature swathes of empty seats.

Ticket prices for the six dates on her U.K. and Ireland Reputation Tour range from £62 ($82) to £585 ($775) for a VIP package. A music insider told The Sun: “Taylor’s reputation will be hit hard on these shores.

“Her latest album has failed to catch the imagination and the extortionate cost of tickets has outpriced younger fans.”

A source close to the tour said the singer allows fans down from stands to Stage B for a lot of the songs, which may explain the sight of empty seats.

The source added: “Her ticketing strategy ensures genuine fans attend her shows and ticketing sites don’t rip them off.”

