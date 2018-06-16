Comic Chris Hardwick loses show and Comic-Con panels over abuse allegations

Another celebrity has been brought down by claims of emotional and sexual abuse.

Chris Hardwick, the comic, nerd-culture aficionado and host of “Talking Dead,” the chat show that followed episodes of “The Walking Dead,” this week found himself on the receiving end of stinging allegations by an ex-girlfriend. Now, AMC, the cable network behind the zombie franchise and Hardwick’s companion show, has pulled the plug on the latter program, and on promotional appearances next month at San Diego Comic-Con, according to a report on Deadline.com

“We have had a positive working relationship with Chris Hardwick for many years,” AMC said in a statement on Saturday, according to Deadline. “We take the troubling allegations that surfaced yesterday very seriously. While we assess the situation, ‘Talking with Chris Hardwick’ will not air on AMC, and Chris has decided to step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC America panels at Comic-Con International in San Diego next month.”

On the heels of the allegations Friday by Chloe Dykstra, Hardwick's ex, the host issued a statement in which he strongly denied her claims.

“These are very serious allegations and not to be taken lightly which is why I’ve taken the day to consider how to respond,” he said in a statement Friday night, according to the website. “I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our three year relationship was not perfect—we were ultimately not a good match and argued—even shouted at each other—but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.”

“When we were living together, I found out that Chloe had cheated on me, and I ended the relationship,” Hardwick continued. “For several weeks after we broke up, she asked to get back together with me and even told me she wanted to have kids with me, ‘build a life’ with me and told me that I was ‘the one,’ but I did not want to be with someone who was unfaithful,” he added.

“I’m devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur. l was blindsided by her post and always wanted the best for her. As a husband, a son, and future father, I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women.”

Hardwick is also the founder of Nedist Industries, a geek-culture network of podcasts, YouTube content and more. In the aftermath of the abuse claims, multiple writers for Nerdist Industries have denounced him or stated they would no longer write for Nerdist.com, said the website The Verge.