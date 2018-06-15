'RHONJ' stars Teresa and Joe Giudice reportedly almost done with bankruptcy case

Teresa and Joe Giudice’s bankruptcy case is finally ending.

A United States bankruptcy judge dismissed their 2009 case on Friday, per court documents obtained by Page Six.

They aren’t totally in the clear yet, though, as they still need to pay back the IRS and the New Jersey Department of the Treasury. But the judge noted that Teresa has a payment plan secured with both.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars were convicted in 2014 of bankruptcy fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and failing to pay taxes stemming from the bankruptcy.

The previous year, Teresa and Joe were indicted and accused of trying to hide their fortune in a bankruptcy filing. They initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, but eventually changed their pleas.

Teresa completed close to a year in prison because of the conviction. Joe is still serving his 41-month sentence. He is scheduled to be released on March 14, 2019.

A rep for Teresa declined to comment.

