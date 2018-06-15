Nick Jonas says 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner is 'an incredible addition' to the family

Nick Jonas is eager to bare nearly all.

The 25-year-old singer, once recognized for being the third brother in a boy band who famously wore purity rings, is exposing more than his abs these days.

Jonas, the youngest of his musical brothers, has been successfully making a mark as an artist both on stage and in front of cameras as an aspiring actor. Still, he has plenty of new tricks up his sleeve.

Fox News spoke to Jonas about hosting this year’s Malibu Games in Vietnam, why he wants to be taken seriously as a Hollywood actor and bonding with “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, who is engaged to his big brother Joe Jonas.

Fox News: How excited are you about your brother’s upcoming wedding to Sophie Turner?

Nick Jonas: I’m very excited. I think Sophie is an incredible addition to our family. She’s like a sister to me already. I don’t have any details about the wedding for you, but I’m sure those will be out soon.

Fox News: Has she given you any tips or hints of what’s to come on ‘Game of Thrones?’

Jonas: She has not. She’s very good about her confidentiality agreement. So is [my brother]. He’s not allowed to say anything either. But also, I don’t really want it to be spoiled. I’m kind of a fan seeing it as it happens.

Fox News: How do you manage to successfully have that balance between interacting with fans on social media and maintaining a private life?

Jonas: I think trying your best to maintain a private life is key. It doesn’t always work out in the world that I’m in. But I think it’s really important.

My family and I, we’ve been a close group for a very long time. I’ve carried that into my adult life with my close friends. And also, I have a place in New York City. I love New York because it’s really a city where everyone is in their own world and doing their own thing, which is a nice feeling. I try to take those moments in and enjoy every aspect of it.

Fox News: How does it feel at this point in your life to pursue music?

Jonas: It’s been an incredible couple of years. I think breaking off solo has been really rewarding in many ways. I believe I could take that step and grow as an artist, but also as a performer. And being given that opportunity and have it go so well has been really amazing. Also, transitioning to the acting side of things as well. I’m pushing myself there.

Fox News: How difficult was it for you to initially be taken seriously as an actor coming from the music world?

Jonas: I think it was actually very similar to transitioning out of being in a band with my brothers into an adult music career. There are certain challenges there. There are a lot of preconceived ideas of who you are, what your work ethic will be and what you’re going to create.

I think it was just about being really, really prudent to the work and aligning myself with the right filmmakers and other actors that could push me, help me grow. It’s about those stepping stones and being willing to start small and build my way up from there.

Fox News: Do you feel pressure by Hollywood to live up to certain expectations?

Jonas: I think I do at times. I put more pressure on myself than Hollywood does. I think it’s tough to be in a spot where you want to continue to evolve, but you feel there are certain hurdles for yourself. But I really do trust my team around me to help me continue to grow and build what I hope will be a long career.

My family is cool. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jun 11, 2018 at 4:56pm PDT

Fox News: What do you hope to accomplish next?

Jonas: I’ve been really focused this year on writing. I wrote a play and I’ve been writing some screenplays as well. It’s a part of my creative life that I haven’t tried tapping into quite yet. After my experience in the acting world, I feel like it really opened up my mind in that aspect.

So I just try to stay as creative as possible. I understand that will be a process as well. It will take time. But I would love to see something I’ve written get made. I just want to be challenged and have people see me in a new light. And also, on the music front, I’ve got a lot of things up my sleeve. A lot of songs I’ve written. Different projects I’ve got my hand in.

Fox News: What’s inspiring you lately?

Jonas: Kasey Musgraves’ record has been really big for me... I got to see her this year and I’ve been a fan of hers for a long time. Her new album is really something special. It’s been incredibly inspiring on the music side.

Fox News: How was being in Vietnam for the Malibu Games?

Jonas: It was a great time. We actually already did the trip and shot everything. This was an incredibly unique experience. Getting to see this beautiful country I’ve never been to and team up with Malibu to bring these very exciting games to these groups of influencers. I think overall everyone had an amazing time. It was just one of those experiences you’ll never forget.