Jerry Seinfeld ribbed by Zach Galifianakis on 'Between Two Ferns'

"Between Two Ferns" is back and Zach Galifianakis is as brutal as ever.

The last episode of the Funny or Die series was way back in 2016 when Hillary Clinton subjected herself to Galifianakis’ jokes.

But fans of the series rejoiced when a new episode starring Jerry Seinfeld and rapper Cardi B dropped earlier today.

It’s just Seinfeld and Galifianakis at the start of the episode and the host takes aim at the comedian over his long-running ’90s sitcom.

“It’s been a real launching pad for whites,” Galifianakis says straight-faced.

“You have 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.' James Corden has 'Carpool Karaoke.' What’s next in lazy car-based, non-comedy?” Galifianakis asks.

He also attacks Seinfeld’s 'Bee Movie' and suggests, “Don’t you think it should have been called 'D-Movie?'"

Showing some fight, Seinfeld fires back, “Do you think if they only made one 'Hangover' and didn’t make the other two it would be considered a comedy classic? Do you think that you destroyed what would have been a comedy classic by the cash grab of 2 and 3?”

There’s a quick "Seinfeld" reunion when Wayne Knight aka Newman walks on set and then Galifianakis gleefully welcomes Cardi B to the show.

“The most important thing is that you’re relevant,” he says to her in yet another dig at Seinfeld.

Watch the full episode below:

This article originally appeared on News.com.au.