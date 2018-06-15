Giuliana Rancic to return to 'E! News' after parting ways with the show in 2015

Three years after leaving "E! News" as a full-time co-host, Giuliana Rancic is slated to make a comeback to the daily entertainment news show.

On Friday, E! announced that Rancic will return as co-host alongside current host Jason Kennedy.

“Returning to host E! News is every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago when I joined the show and embarked on this wonderful career,” Rancic stated.“Co-hosting alongside one of my best friends, Jason Kennedy, with one of the most talented teams in entertainment journalism, makes this move even more special. I can’t wait to reconnect with the E! News audience and go on this journey together once again.”

Despite leaving the pop culture show in 2015, the reporter never fully cut ties with the E! network. Rancic served as co-host for E!'s fashion series "Fashion Police" in addition to covering award shows and other major red carpet events.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Rancic told us that she intially decided to leave E! News full-time to spend more time focusing on herself and her family.

“I think as a working mom, we’re pulled in a lot of different directions and of course we want to be there for our family and for our job, and I think for me it was all about finding that balance,” she told Fox News. “There have been times in my life when I had to scale back from the work because I wanted to be with my family, and I felt that that’s where I needed to be and where I wanted to be and that was OK.”

But the working mom also talked about finding a balance between career and family and how not having a daily, full-time gig allowed her to focus on her own business ventures.

“When I pulled back from... doing a show every day, I was with my family, but at the same, I never gave up my career," she said. “In some degree I am always working with E!... They’re my home; they’re my family, but it also gave me the opportunity to focus on my other businesses as well – my restaurant, my clothing line on HSN, my charity that I started right I was diagnosed with breast cancer, and we launched a prosecco.”

Rancic will re-join the E! News cast just months after former E! News host, Catt Sadler made the decision to leave the network due to discovering a pay disparity with co-host Jason Kennedy.

Of Sadler's decision to leave E!, the former "Fashion Police" host told Fox News, “I am all about women telling their story, and I think that’s so great. “That’s what I try to do all the time. For me, that’s really all I can do, so giving people that opportunity is great.”

Rancic is slated to return to E! on Sept. 4.