Barry Manilow hospitalized with bronchial infection, forced to cancel show

Barry Manilow has been hospitalized with a bronchial infection.

The singer, who was set to start his residency at the Westgate in Las Vegas this weekend, had to cancel his sold-out show.

"I can’t believe this is happening," Manilow said in a statement obtained by Fox News. "Our new show is ready, we’re all ready, and we were all looking forward to tonight."

The Grammy, Tony and Emmy award-winning singer is currently under the care of his doctors and is being "closely monitered and supervised,"' according to the statement.

Manilow, who is expected to be released in a few days and make a speedy recovery, will return to the stage on June 21.

"The entire Westgate family wishes Barry a speedy recovery and we know that he will dazzle audiences when his show resumes on June 21st," David Siegel, Westgate Resorts’ Founder & CEO, said in a statement.

Manilow also announced the news on Twitter Wednesday. One day before, the 74-year-old asked his fans their favorite Vegas memory of him.

"Vegas tomorrow at @WestgateVegas. What's your favorite #BarryManilowVegas memory?" tweeted Manilow, who previously had a residency at the Westgate in 2005 when it was called the Las Vegas Hilton.